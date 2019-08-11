As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Price Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut by $29.21 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Position

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 211,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.21 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.62. About 162,771 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.57% or 6,544 shares. Evanson Asset Management reported 4,434 shares stake. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru invested in 0.39% or 1,374 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated owns 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,368 shares. Blackhill stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 8,454 shares stake. 597 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh. Nomura Holding invested in 0.54% or 71,489 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2.39% or 6,841 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed reported 7,384 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.95% or 2,081 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 600 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26,683 shares to 177,724 shares, valued at $63.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Phil Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 1,380 shares. Raymond James holds 0.05% or 221,670 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 24,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation accumulated 89 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 33,820 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,600 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 77 shares. Cap Ca owns 2,280 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 9,475 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 840 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bard Assocs Inc holds 7,800 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 317,841 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44M for 45.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ProfitStars Introduces Comprehensive Online Banking Fraud Solution – PR Newswire” on September 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.