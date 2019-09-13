As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Valuation Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Holding; Sprint (S) Stock Rose While Tig Advisors Has Raised by $10.73 Million Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 18,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, down from 50,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 7.04M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – SPRINT CEO SAYS 5G WILL CREATE 3 MILLIONS JOBS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware students experience renewable energy technology firsthand in 2018 Junior Solar Sprint model car; 27/04/2018 – Sprint® Secure Wi-Fi to Provide Business and Consumer Wireless Customers with Automatic Data Encryption; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 16.49M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 2,300 shares. Cambridge owns 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 984,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Smithfield Trust Comm invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 110,944 shares. Paloma Prns reported 55,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Barclays Plc has 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 340 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.12% or 40,000 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 1.08M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why HP Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dell target lifted after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPE +2.3% as Argus upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0% or 6,931 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Central Fincl Bank And Trust Company reported 53 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 3,611 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 8,126 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 26,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Wendell David Associate owns 33,470 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 123,849 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 8,716 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Co has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 4,340 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 12,975 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.57M for 42.46 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.