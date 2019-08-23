As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Value Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $2.85 Million; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.21 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71 million, down from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 1.79 million shares traded or 80.09% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 100,387 shares. 265 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 6,000 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 0.17% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Envestnet Asset accumulated 310,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 225,100 shares. Pnc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 15,581 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 22,277 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Retirement Of Alabama reported 50,944 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 12,758 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Aperio Gp Ltd owns 85,007 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 34,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

