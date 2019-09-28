As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Value Declined, Old Republic International Boosted Holding by $1.88 Million; Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Its Southern Co (SO) Stake as Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 714,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15 million, up from 676,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.38M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HP Buys a Cybersecurity Startup to Lock in More Enterprise Customers – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP -1.5% as UBS cuts on tough going ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does HP Inc.’s (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Expands Sprocket Portfolio NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gibraltar Mgmt owns 32,749 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 249,871 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Com reported 1.09% stake. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 16,504 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Research Mngmt reported 43,895 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 5,190 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 162,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ellington Mngmt Gp holds 0.04% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Skba Mngmt owns 1.51% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 186,900 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pnc Fincl Group has 20,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,951 are owned by Provise Gp Llc. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 156,935 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Numerixs Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,162 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4.90 million are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability. Montecito Natl Bank & has invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com reported 220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 12,563 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 208,709 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 0.13% or 8,322 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Haverford Tru Com owns 9,210 shares.