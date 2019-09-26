As Helmerich & Payn (HP) Share Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Raised Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million as Shares Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 92,256 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, down from 101,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 2.84M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payn (HP) by 1100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 598,190 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP)

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 12,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 54 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fort Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Investors owns 8.43M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has 4 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc invested in 0.25% or 33,470 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 63,208 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 608,183 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 239,627 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 9,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.09% or 14,596 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,644 shares to 85,974 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 48,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).