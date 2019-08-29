As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Valuation Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Holding; Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Stock Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $303,150

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.89% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 68,408 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 0% or 11,868 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital reported 146,513 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.43% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,641 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 85,352 shares stake. Old Republic Intl stated it has 676,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kidder Stephen W owns 4,950 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 24,923 shares. 139,387 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20M for 27.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,090 shares. Accuvest Advsrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Richard C Young holds 1.15% or 42,805 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Company Il owns 5,169 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Lc has 8,982 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Personal Fin Services reported 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 3,152 shares. 15,097 were reported by Btim. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com reported 6,170 shares. Hl Financial Limited holds 176,494 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 8,668 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,822 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested in 0.1% or 6,401 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares to 115,739 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 17,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

