As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Value Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Stake by $456,940; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Telos Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.15 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 92,738 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 84,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 432,336 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $86.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 10,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,724 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helmerich & Payne had declared $0.71 dividend on June 5th – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Wendell David Inc accumulated 0.29% or 33,470 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 10,296 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 403 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 1.26M were accumulated by Northern. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 500 shares. Gibraltar Management accumulated 32,749 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 10,109 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 9,094 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 26,985 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 397 are held by Parkside Fincl Bank. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).