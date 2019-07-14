As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Stake by $11.14 Million; Compass Minerals Int (CMP) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $562.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (CMP) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 billion, up from 35,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Compass Minerals Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 433,950 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.12M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 24,191 shares. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Skyline Asset Limited Partnership has 1.43% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 154,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 61,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate owns 4,601 shares. Raymond James Finance owns 26,837 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 25,334 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 7,949 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 61,750 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 146,470 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 4,272 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,926 shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 10,822 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 2,231 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Shares for $16,458 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, March 18. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 202 shares to 8,877 shares, valued at $923.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,961 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39M for 36.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc. Charles Schwab Inv has 719,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Cap World has invested 0.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 561,568 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Edgestream Prtn Lp reported 13,885 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 92,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc holds 519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Fin Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fort Lp has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 331,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 472,456 shares. Brinker owns 10,274 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11,995 shares.