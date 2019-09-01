As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Value Declined, Comerica Bank Has Increased Stake by $1.23 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased Stake by $631,346

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 20,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 61,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 40,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.53 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 31.52M shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 8,400 shares. 5,206 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.6% or 3.37M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 122,267 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fmr owns 0.55% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73.40 million shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Hldgs Lc has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 0.25% stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 40,871 shares. Sterling Inv Incorporated accumulated 12,117 shares. Old Financial Bank In owns 34,706 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 5,984 shares to 1,845 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,586 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 7,181 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Orleans Management La invested 0.31% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Weik Capital Management stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 7,250 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 0.82% or 17,989 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 145,167 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Highland Management Ltd Com holds 0.38% or 89,400 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 7,284 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 1,235 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 50,680 shares. 418 were accumulated by Assetmark. Goodman stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mesirow Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 99,700 shares. Central Bank & Tru accumulated 53 shares.