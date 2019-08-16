As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Raised Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position by $1.07 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 1,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.20 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 610,457 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 28.98 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,711 shares to 5,670 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).