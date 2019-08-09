As Helmerich & Payne (Call) (HP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Holding; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 592,694 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.81M, up from 576,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Call) (HP) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 1.70M shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Co owns 71,112 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 7,284 shares. 5,535 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Management Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested in 0.02% or 85,352 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 15,608 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Company has invested 5.43% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oakworth Cap reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 5,010 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 1,921 shares. Alyeska Group Inc LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 382,698 shares. Atria Investments Llc holds 0.03% or 11,646 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 35,200 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,548 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,371 shares to 333,028 shares, valued at $82.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,987 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.