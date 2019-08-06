As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Value Declined, Skba Capital Management Has Raised by $2.73 Million Its Stake; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 163,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 1.28 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $180.43. About 798,494 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 961,580 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 907,696 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 13,794 shares. Tennessee-based Barnett Com has invested 0.35% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,374 shares. 2,848 are owned by Ballentine Prns Lc. M&R Cap Management holds 1.67% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 36,168 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 35,725 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manchester Lc holds 514 shares. Delta Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 19,146 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 90,000 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.18% or 1.63 million shares.

