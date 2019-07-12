As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Rose, Skba Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.73 Million; As Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fcg Advisors Cut Its Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 423,320 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 862,808 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 349,249 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Mercantile Tru Company reported 0.01% stake. Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.37% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11.89 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru reported 397 shares stake. Rothschild Communication Asset Management Us, New York-based fund reported 960,989 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 310,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Td Cap Ltd reported 207 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 24,790 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc reported 146,513 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 15,950 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 23,300 shares to 237,100 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,920 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 2,751 shares to 123,921 shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Hy.

