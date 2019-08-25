As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Holding by $1.04 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Argent Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.03 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 5,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 363,266 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.00M, down from 368,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 18,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 4,653 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 23,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.45M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, BJâ€™s, Exxon, Gap, HP, Salesforce, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HP, Nvidia and Albemarle – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,215 shares to 6,915 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 27.25 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

