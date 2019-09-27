As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price Declined, Skba Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.18 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Samlyn Capital Lowered Position

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 32,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 24,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.25 million, down from 57,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 186,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 163,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

