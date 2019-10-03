As Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $450,933

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $220.65. About 21.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 623,198 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 62,235 shares to 160,434 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.76 million for 10.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.49 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.