As Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shares Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Stake by $24.27 Million as Stock Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 834,196 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 414,573 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.07 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 62,235 shares to 160,434 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

