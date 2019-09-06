As Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Tieton Capital Management Boosted Position; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Declined, De Burlo Group Has Raised by $455,300 Its Stake

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 17,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 51,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 507,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 455,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 728,164 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,599 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).