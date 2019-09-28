As Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Tieton Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.86 Million; Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $838,678 as Share Price Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 1.06M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 24,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 78,559 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 53,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares to 157,570 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sanmina, Helix Energy Solutions, and Weatherford International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Helix Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on March 13, 2018. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 30,600 shares to 70,498 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,378 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).