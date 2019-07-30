As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Its Stake; Tjx Cos (TJX) Position Has Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 2.76 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 50,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,605 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 817,553 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore Market Delays Can Derail Helix Energy Solutions’ Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Stock Soared 33% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPC (RES) Plunges as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 153,315 shares to 982,603 shares, valued at $127.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 528,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.30 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.