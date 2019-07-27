As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stock Value Rose, American Century Companies Raised by $6.69 Million Its Position; Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Trimmed Position

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 9463.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 955,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 965,822 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 10,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.66 million shares traded or 75.10% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 227,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 548,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 144,100 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “Some of the business headlines you might have missed last week – 9News.com KUSA” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vera Bradley Donates $50000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for Giving Tuesday – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Vera Bradley (VRA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 5,544 shares to 110,639 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 223 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 87,005 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Systematic Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). 152,750 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 10,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 133,340 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 480 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Principal Fin Grp accumulated 174,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 32,622 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 11,800 shares. D E Shaw & reported 293,126 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 156,956 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,836 shares to 587,729 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 242,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sanmina, Helix Energy Solutions, and Weatherford International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Helix Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Stockhouse” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Earnings and M&A Sent These Stocks Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Stock Soared 33% in April – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2018.