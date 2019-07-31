As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stock Price Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Stake by $808,591; Lyons Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.46 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 312,852 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% or 37,800 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 3,211 shares. Caprock Grp has 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 78,345 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru invested in 6,070 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Barr E S And Co holds 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 8,105 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Farmers Commercial Bank owns 1.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,154 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Citigroup reported 498,009 shares. 71,050 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).