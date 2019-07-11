As Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Increased Position by $4.76 Million; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holder Provident Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.48. About 453,131 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 679,302 shares as the company's stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 883,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500.

Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25,035 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $116.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 468,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,027 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire" published on February 15, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 61,914 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associates accumulated 18,315 shares. Carderock Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Brown Advisory invested in 16,839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Page Arthur B holds 1,017 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 10,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 3,855 shares. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,847 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,521 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 1,673 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 2,056 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.99 million activity.