As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Price Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Lowered by $4.55 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 46,046 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 11,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 60,626 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 71,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $149.13. About 106,026 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Loomis Sayles And LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Profund Advisors accumulated 3,024 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset holds 25,800 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7,265 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 4,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0.1% or 254,200 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 11,542 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 1 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 16,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zebra Ltd has 0.16% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,615 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 46,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc owns 143,867 shares.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 21.18 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 23,200 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 152,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 44,433 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Renaissance has 397,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Raymond James Finance Advsrs has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pnc Group has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 6,508 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 357,917 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 473 shares. Banc Funds Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 288,263 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $202,428 activity. Rivest Jeffrey A also bought $23,016 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. The insider GRAHAM THOMAS H bought 2,000 shares worth $54,856. CORNELSEN JAMES W had bought 613 shares worth $17,582 on Tuesday, February 26. $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR. 1,300 shares valued at $35,503 were bought by Suit John M II on Tuesday, February 19. 375 shares were bought by MANUEL GAIL D, worth $10,748.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares to 389,183 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.