As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shares Rose, Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Kylin Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Lowered by $62.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 39,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 435,497 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.50 million, up from 396,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.3. About 216,186 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares to 579,150 shares, valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,533 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).