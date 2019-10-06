As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Share Value Rose, Oarsman Capital Cut Its Position by $484,120; As Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Price Declined, Trigran Investments Has Increased by $5.24 Million Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 240,702 shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 121,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 927,168 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.02M, up from 805,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 30,645 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 107,790 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0% or 12,627 shares. Trigran Investments owns 927,168 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 1,145 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 47,925 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 6,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 29,628 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 4,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0% or 8,687 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 552 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 51,432 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 16,404 shares.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 22.73 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

