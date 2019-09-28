As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Share Price Rose, Holder Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Its Position; As Aqua America (WTR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Comerica Bank Has Raised Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 146,077 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 124,444 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 114,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 613,372 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 21,245 shares to 85,998 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,283 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 55,100 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 7,473 shares. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 20.42M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.24 million shares. First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 14,596 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 80,263 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 38,553 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 121,800 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.14% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Guggenheim has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 45,335 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 22.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.