As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Increased Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position by $6.82 Million; Valuation Declined

Burney Co increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,293 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 62,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 255,817 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,864 shares to 55,856 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,058 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).