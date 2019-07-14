As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Market Value Rose, Holder Blackrock Has Cut Holding by $20.69 Million; Panagora Asset Management Increases Stake in Quaker Chemical (KWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) by 1359.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,941 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Quaker Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.72. About 75,470 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 33.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc analyzed 179,936 shares as the company's stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.89 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 294,213 shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 109 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited owns 13,611 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Bluemountain Cap Management Llc owns 9,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Group has invested 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Paloma Prtnrs Management Co has 4,191 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 75 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,487 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,539 shares. Assetmark reported 235 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 502,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 253,505 shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $333.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 116,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 622 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 2,393 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Moreover, Aperio Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 6,068 shares. 5,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 162,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Sterling Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Pettee holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 1,550 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 30,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 525 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $392,615 activity.