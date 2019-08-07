As Helen Of Troy LTD F (HELE) Market Value Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised Stake by $2.30 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 5.96 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd F (HELE) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 121,675 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 89,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $147.44. About 78,952 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,928 shares. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,699 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 26,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 1,463 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.13% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Hanseatic Svcs stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 1,672 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,500 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 277,409 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 219,199 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 2.42M shares. 48,100 were accumulated by Swiss Bank & Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated accumulated 847,311 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 85,698 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,796 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 25,148 shares. Maine-based Schroder Gru has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,138 shares. California-based Van Strum Towne Inc has invested 2.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Public Limited has 44,134 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited accumulated 2.79 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 363,161 shares. 1,373 were accumulated by Farmers Fincl Bank. St James Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 827,029 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 99,113 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 287,463 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,530 shares to 138,754 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).