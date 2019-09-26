As Heico New (HEI) Stock Value Rose, Cim Has Lifted Its Position; Barbara Oil Company Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) Upped by $348,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $198.31. About 823,863 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 113,278 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,699 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.