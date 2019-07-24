As Heico New (HEI) Stock Price Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered by $7.05 Million Its Holding; Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $555,408

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 208,981 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 294,375 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itafos Provides Update on Itafos Arraias Repurpose Plan, Announces A Multi-Year Phosphate Rock Supply Agreement With the OCP Group – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Apple, Uber Technologies, and E.W. Scripps Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scripps to report second-quarter 2019 operating results on Aug. 9 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Britain’s SSP posts higher revenue, flags hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. $251,982 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was bought by Peirce Mary. SCRIPPS CHARLES E also bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of stock.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23,733 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 30,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability holds 13,494 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Mngmt holds 1.04% or 465,049 shares in its portfolio. 8,068 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 142,158 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Stifel owns 18,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 49,766 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.06% or 73,037 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 109,464 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 270 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 269 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $62.24M for 65.54 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of Heico Climbed 11.2% in April – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 35,615 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,630 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier And Associate Incorporated has invested 1.59% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Kj Harrison Prtn invested 0.4% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 11,780 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 71,095 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 12,564 are owned by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd. Savings Bank Of America De reported 463,472 shares stake. Comm Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lpl Llc has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp reported 681,741 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 99 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtn Lp has 0.05% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).