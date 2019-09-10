As Heico New (HEI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Cut by $7.05 Million Its Holding; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shares Rose While Glovista Investments Has Raised Stake by $315,884

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 8.35M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 815,395 shares traded or 46.34% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.44M for 56.28 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 33,583 shares to 110,886 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,455 shares, and cut its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I.