As Heico New (HEI.A) Stock Were Volatile, Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $334,338; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $36.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 328,220 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 254,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 613,076 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.95M, up from 358,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 1.16M shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 13,579 shares. Enterprise Services holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 8,941 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 2,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1,400 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Connable Office Incorporated owns 22,975 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason reported 3,252 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 3 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 139 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 11,879 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.22% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Korea Investment reported 3,201 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.