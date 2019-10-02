As Heico New (HEI.A) Share Value Were Volatile, Atria Investments Lowered Its Position by $633,422; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised by $1.33 Million Its Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,009 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,918 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 20,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 373,862 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 603,427 shares to 614,123 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 273,345 shares to 275,671 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 42,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,961 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

