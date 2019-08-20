As Heico New (HEI.A) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $332.38. About 1.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 313,839 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.04M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 134,749 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9,893 shares to 32,932 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,800 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

