As Heico (HEI) Valuation Rose, Copeland Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.89 Million; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 99,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.7. About 369,388 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 529,966 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16,467 shares to 206,049 shares, valued at $33.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 28,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

