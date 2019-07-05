As Heico (HEI) Stock Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Upped Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Stock Declined While Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Stake by $612,680

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 71,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88M, up from 949,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 305,732 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 39,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 11.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,151 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates accumulated 589,658 shares. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 174,451 shares. Notis owns 3.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 135,884 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel accumulated 45,000 shares. Everence reported 105,932 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.09 million shares. Kopp Lc has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 7,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability reported 84,964 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability reported 62,964 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 7,315 shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% or 95,183 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.06 million shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 3,608 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 28,140 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,033 shares. Moreover, Chilton Inv Limited Liability Co has 1.93% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 581,010 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 52,697 shares. 4,840 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 5,324 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 52,744 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). First Manhattan reported 858 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 610 shares. Concorde Asset stated it has 11,117 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 9,464 shares to 406,243 shares, valued at $174.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 148,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,931 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,078 activity. Another trade for 1,445 shares valued at $115,012 was made by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN on Tuesday, January 22. The insider IRWIN THOMAS S sold 10,000 shares worth $706,390.