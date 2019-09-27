As Heico (HEI) Market Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted Holding by $304,038; Cipher Capital LP Raised Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.14. About 220,185 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 26,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The hedge fund held 145,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 119,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 353,395 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml – FILES PROJECT OF INCORPORATION OF CASSA DEI RISPARMI Dl FORLÍ E DELLA ROMAGNA; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,935 shares to 4,226 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,583 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Llc reported 60,565 shares. 116,516 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 5,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & Commerce has 0.03% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 4,000 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 103,306 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,821 are owned by Creative Planning. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 139,200 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 3,855 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Com stated it has 3,660 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 48,278 shares. 18,139 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Blair William And Il accumulated 245,538 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 16,862 shares to 15,057 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 97,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,324 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).