As Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Financial Counselors Boosted Its Position; Target (TGT) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 71.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 143,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 57,568 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, down from 201,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 2.70M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 7,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 170,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, up from 163,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 32,091 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.38 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 110,341 shares to 205,675 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41,760 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,709 shares to 14,018 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

