As Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Stock Price Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Lifted Holding; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $408,600 as Share Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.75 million market cap company. It closed at $20.53 lastly. It is down 9.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 62,029 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group invested in 9,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 60,674 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Homrich And Berg reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 46,795 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 695,634 shares. Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Utd Automobile Association owns 4,509 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Accredited Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 129,035 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 8,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 9,630 shares. Stifel reported 324,505 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41,760 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,454 shares to 529,210 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 13,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,314 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).