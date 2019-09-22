As Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Market Value Rose, Atwood & Palmer Upped Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Hendley & Co Has Boosted Stake by $586,397

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 187,671 shares traded or 43.10% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,760 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,825 shares to 58,579 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 7,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company holds 372 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 2,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) or 13,454 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 8,083 shares. Hexavest Inc has 7,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De holds 27,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 14,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 5,065 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 129,035 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,350 shares.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,508 shares to 18,375 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.