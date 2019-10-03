As Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Market Value Rose, Atwood & Palmer Upped Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Hourglass Capital Cut Its Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 34,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 233,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 268,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 132,780 shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West holds 98,656 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 41.76M shares or 0.61% of the stock. General holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 600,000 shares. Moreover, Natixis LP has 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Mgmt Lc reported 1,460 shares. 507,792 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr. Washington Tru Communication reported 246,337 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.26 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 138,016 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 1.42% or 107,745 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 1.61% or 161,037 shares. 5,489 are owned by First Western Cap Mgmt Com. Heartland has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,882 shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,900 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18,204 shares to 661,485 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 7,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) or 65,843 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 8,756 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,630 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 1.13% or 129,035 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Cornercap Inv Counsel has 22,965 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 31,860 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 2,922 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 784 shares. 219,995 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Renaissance Technologies invested in 0.01% or 208,600 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Stifel Financial has 324,505 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

