As Heartland Financial Usa (HTLF) Market Valuation Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Boosted Stake; Flowers Foods (FLO) Holder Tnb Financial Has Cut Stake by $871,395 as Valuation Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 73,873 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) by 137.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 7,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 5,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 5,203 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 43,195 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 5,272 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 63,754 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 38,371 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 14,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 38,063 were reported by Bessemer Gp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 8,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Lc has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 173,291 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 204,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 56,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel owns 0.03% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 279,956 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 13,307 shares to 14,670 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 66,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,764 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petro Usd (NYSE:OXY).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares to 26,156 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.36M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 1.64 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 774,595 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 228,660 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 56,346 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,510 shares. 3.08M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc. Old Republic Corporation has 1.34 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. First Personal Services reported 2,600 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 15.39 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 124,579 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 26,958 shares. Jefferies Limited Company accumulated 12,838 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 69,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,021 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 16.52M shares.

