As Heartland Express (HTLD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Increased Its Position; Umb Bank N A Continues to Hold Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 38,657 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 34,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 1.20M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 23,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 250,395 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 226,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 223,572 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HTLD shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 537,854 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 3,435 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Tortoise Invest Lc holds 0% or 486 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.07 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). 30,070 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 17,027 shares. Ls Ltd Liability owns 1,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 63,883 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 41,205 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 81,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 18,547 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 36,580 shares to 271,205 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 27,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,273 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 11,589 shares to 28,896 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,850 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).