As Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Value Rose, Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding; Family Management Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $391,262

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 21,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 185,302 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 207,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 215,979 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares to 12,165 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 7,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Invest During a Volatile Stock Market – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Q2 Showed Growth In All Key Metrics: Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 365,023 are held by Valiant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company reported 569,632 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 221,995 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,844 shares. Rbf Llc accumulated 86,700 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York invested in 1.62% or 178,663 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,030 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 50,847 shares. Dsm Cap Limited Com has invested 5.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cleararc Incorporated invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lateef LP accumulated 1,931 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sands Capital Ltd invested 3.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 100 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,814 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.80 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symrise Ag (SYIEY) by 20,831 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $23.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Singapore Exchange Ltd Adr by 9,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Danone (DANOY).

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Heartland Express Profit Beats Expectations But Operating Revenue Misses Estimates – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Did This Transport Company Just Sound the Alarm for Trucking Stocks? – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Time Is Right To Invest In Truckload Stocks, Says Stephens Analyst – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 07, 2019.