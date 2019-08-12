As Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dean Capital Management Cut Stake by $977,531; Eminence Capital LP Increased Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $3.42 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 583,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.81 million, up from 571,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $275.73. About 207,944 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 51,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 43,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 94,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 19,891 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 536,847 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com reported 17,805 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 3,887 shares. Carroll has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). 2,147 are held by Pnc Services Group. Dean Capital Management holds 1.41% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 43,435 shares. Maverick invested in 349,370 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Granite Invest Prns Limited Com holds 45,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management LP owns 33,493 shares. 21,111 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Amer Century invested in 8.94M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares to 185,089 shares, valued at $217.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kj Harrison Prns reported 13,000 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 26,789 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 64,081 shares. 2.45 million were reported by Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com. 17,933 were reported by Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,391 shares. 46,617 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. Lpl Fin holds 77,967 shares. Connable Office accumulated 14,875 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 38,554 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 5,946 are owned by Tdam Usa. Wendell David Associates accumulated 1,349 shares. Rudman Errol M reported 1.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Perkins Coie Tru holds 495 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

