As Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Valuation Rose, Dean Capital Management Lowered Position by $977,531; Keycorp (KEY) Stock Rose While Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Position by $399,000

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 51,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 43,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 94,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 65,561 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 81,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.57 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 296,136 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.02% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 16,145 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 11,974 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 88,604 shares. Hills Comml Bank holds 84,685 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 5,615 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co holds 1.14% or 6.27M shares in its portfolio. Dean Management accumulated 43,435 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 12,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 117,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,412 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 64,235 shares.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 0.06% or 32,399 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Whittier Of Nevada holds 3,007 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.09% or 16,251 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 101,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kistler stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 80,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 12,600 shares. New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated holds 37,695 shares. 60,246 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Valicenti Advisory holds 1.39% or 184,216 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Communications reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

