As Healthstream (HSTM) Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $459,200; Northcoast Asset Management Holds Stake in Barclays Plc (BCS)

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 911,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56 million, down from 927,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 29,872 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 211,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 406,563 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 195,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 1.23M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – THIS WILL RESULT IN A PRO FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 31 DECEMBER 2017 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Barclays Investment Bank Success Offsets 1Q Loss — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to Floater Certificates, Series 2018-YX1086; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Shareholder group VEB files legal notice against Steinhoff banks Barclays, Commerzbank and Absa- FT; 29/03/2018 – Barclays Agrees to Pay $2 Billion in U.S. Civil Penalties; 03/05/2018 – Barclays Buckles on BOE May Hike Prediction After Services Data; 01/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Barclays Conference May 21; 09/04/2018 – BARCLAYS NAMES PENKETH INTERNATIONAL COO AS BAGGULEY RESIGNS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Brclmbs Fr Bd (MBB) by 30,559 shares to 433,668 shares, valued at $46.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,914 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 147,517 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 10,711 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 1,696 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,175 shares. Mackay Shields Limited, a New York-based fund reported 8,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 19,169 shares stake. Lee Danner Bass reported 13,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 123,332 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 76,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Impact Limited Co has 0.76% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 71,406 shares. D E Shaw & Communications owns 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 268,820 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 134,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 7,419 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 19,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 8,766 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

