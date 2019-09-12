As Healthstream (HSTM) Stock Price Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Northside Capital Management Has Decreased General Mls (GIS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 720,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.62 million, down from 911,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 25,343 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 982,801 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.90M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold HSTM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl has 213,437 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 78,141 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 33,400 shares. Systematic Financial LP reported 31,310 shares stake. Northern holds 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 535,410 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 8,693 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 16,235 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 118,305 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 695,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). 13,544 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Thb Asset holds 0.95% or 230,659 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 878 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 90,430 shares to 390,480 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 35,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

